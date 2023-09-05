Percy Hynes White Removed From Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Amidst Assault Accusations

Percy Hynes White, renowned for his portrayal of Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix hit Wednesday, has parted ways with the series nearly nine months after assault allegations came to light.

According to insiders in the industry who provided exclusive information, this significant development has come to light. The 22-year-old Canadian actor, Percy Hynes White, had been captivating audiences with his depiction of Xavier Thorpe, a student at Wednesday’s school gifted with the extraordinary ability to bring art to life.

However, this promising career trajectory took an unexpected turn when accusations of misconduct emerged.

These allegations first surfaced in a now-deleted tweet by an anonymous social media user on January 18.

The accuser stated that she had been assaulted by Percy Hynes White at a Toronto party he was hosting.

Advertisement

In a shocking revelation, she further claimed that the party was planned with the sinister intention of drugging women to coerce them into sexual encounters.

A source closely connected to Hynes White’s family, who divide their time between residences in Toronto and Newfoundland, confirmed his departure from the show.

While the actor’s rising stardom had been marked by notable appearances in The Twilight Zone and The Gifted, the shadow of these allegations had loomed over him.

Throughout this tumultuous period, an insider staunchly defended Hynes White, describing him as a “remarkable young man” who refused to engage with the unsupported claims on Twitter.

The source underscored his respect, grace, and professionalism, highlighting his courtesy toward everyone, from fellow crew members to devoted fans who remained steadfast in their support of the talented actor.

Also Read Wednesday’s thing scares New York pedestrians in new video The Thing has been a fan favourite since the beginning of the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.