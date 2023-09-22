Advertisement
Edition: English
Pictures: Vlogger Hira Faisal Stuns in Glamorous Look for Sister's Nikkah Ceremony

Articles
  • Iqra Kanwal is now Nikkah Fied.
  • Hira who is a vlogger and the younger sister of Iqra winning the hearts of people.
  • Hira Faisal became the star of the evening with her radiant smile and infectious enthusiasm.
The famous Youtuber Iqra Kanwal is now Nikkah Fied, the Nikkah ceremony happened today. Hira Faisal who is a vlogger and the younger sister of Iqra won the hearts of people by her glamorous look.

The Nikkah ceremony was a day to remember which showcased the great bond between the sisters. Hira Faisal provided a glimpse into the heartwarming sisterly bond they share and shared her stunning look pictures.

Hira Faisal became the star of the evening with her radiant smile and infectious enthusiasm. She was seen in a white embroidered long-tail frok, she completes her look with heavy jewelry and hair accessories. The photograph encapsulated the essence of the evening – a celebration of love, tradition, and the joy of two sisters embarking on new journeys in their lives.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Faisal (@hiraa_faisal)

