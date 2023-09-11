Pooja Bhatt Opens Up About Viral Photo With Dad Mahesh Bhatt

In 1994, Pooja Bhatt and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, were featured in a magazine cover photo that sparked controversy due to its display of affection. Pooja recently discussed this viral kissing picture and shared what Shah Rukh Khan once told her about showing affection.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja was asked if she regrets the viral kissing picture with her father. She responded, “No, because I see it very simply, and I think that unfortunately, what happens, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way. And I remember Shah Rukh once told me that when you have kids, often the child asks the parents to give them a kiss. And they go this way. Even at this age, I’m still the same 10-pound kid for my father. He will always remain the same for me.”

She emphasized that it was an entirely innocent moment captured and has been interpreted in various ways. Pooja added, “It was an innocent moment captured which has been connoted in so many ways. People will do what they want to. I am not going to sit here and defend it. If someone can question a father-daughter bond like this, they are capable of thinking the worst.”

Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter from his first marriage, and they also have a son, Rahul Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt later married Soni Razdan in 1986, and they have two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

