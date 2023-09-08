Pooja Hegde Shares Janmashtami Feast and Ethnic Fashion

Popular actress Pooja Hegde recently treated her Instagram followers to a delightful glimpse of her Janmashtami celebrations, showcasing her love for traditional cuisine and ethnic fashion.

In the Instagram story, Pooja is seen seated gracefully on a floor mat, savoring a sumptuous Janmashtami meal served on a banana leaf. The feast includes an array of delectable dishes, from rice and dal to assorted vegetables and sweets. Pooja complements her ethnic attire with striking statement earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

Captioning the story, she wrote, “Festivities and food go hand in hand,” capturing the essence of the festive occasion. Pooja frequently shares her passion for food on social media, often posting images and videos relishing delicious delicacies.

Known for her roles in successful films like “Housefull 4,” “Beast,” and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” Pooja Hegde continues to captivate her fans with her talents and charming presence. As her fans eagerly await her next project, her Janmashtami celebration has further endeared her to her admirers.

