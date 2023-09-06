Poonam Dhillon Responds to Nepotism Claims as Daughter Prepares for Dono Debut

Poonam Dhillon defends her daughter’s debut in “Dono,” addressing nepotism claims in the film industry.

Poonam Dhillon has spoken out about the nepotism discussion in anticipation of her daughter Paloma’s first appearance in the romantic movie “Dono,” helmed by Avnish Barjatya. The film is being produced by Rajshri Films and directed by the son of Sooraj Barjatya.

“There’s this thing in our industry that you have the reach, you’re a star… I’ve so much regard for the Rajshri banner, I’ve never worked with them. I’ve seen Sooraj ji’s films. Personally, I didn’t know him much other than ‘hello, hi.’ There’s no question of me calling Sooraj ji and telling him that my daughter wants to be an actor. That never happened,” Poonam made this statement in a recent segment that was published on the Rajshri Unplugged YouTube channel.

“They auditioned her multiple times. She went through the whole process like any newcomer. I think they auditioned a lot of newcomers. Six-eights months after the audition, she didn’t know whether she was selected. It feels sad to see the trolling and comments about nepotism online. These kids work as hard and go through as much struggle. You cannot take that away from them,” added Poonam.

“She got the part on her own merit. Today, it’s not possible for anybody, whether they’re from the field of dance or music, which producer would invest ₹30-50 crore on a kid whose not talented? So this is not at all a good argument, which some disgrunted and negative-thinking people have put out,” Poonam said.

She also made a comparison to the field of medicine. “My sister is a doctor. Her son has become a doctor after 10 years, and a gold medallist doctor by his sheer hard work, right? Of course, the child gets inspired by her parents. Opportunities can come your way. But you cannot make it unless you work really, really hard,” Poonam concluded.

Dono represents Avnish Barjatya’s first venture into directing, and it will also introduce Rajvir Deol, the younger son of Paloma and Sunny Deol, to the world of acting. Sooraj Barjatya is overseeing the creative aspects of the movie. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 5.

