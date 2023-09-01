PR expert slams Prince Harry’s ‘attention-seeking’ stunt

Prince Harry has been accused of trying to reclaim his place.

PR expert Edward Coram-James says that this is a common mistake.

He suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should lay low.

An ‘attention-seeking’ stunt has recently been dubbed Prince Harry’s reported attempts to reclaim his place in the public discourse.

GoUp’s PR and reputation management expert Edward Coram-James has made claims regarding this.

During his interview with a British publication, he provided clear explanations about everything.

He cautioned that “actions speak louder than words” in the chat and even attacked the pair for trying to “claw their way back” into the story.

The PR expert started the converastion off by saying, “Often, when the narrative doesn’t go the way that the principal wants, they try to wrestle control of the narrative and forcefully demand the perspective, storyline or exposure that they want.”

But in the eyes of Mr Coram-James, “when the narrative is that you’re an attention seeker, there is literally no way of doing this without feeding into and giving credibility to the narrative that you’re trying to combat. It’s a common, and a human mistake.”

“We are quite hard wired to try to take control of the situation when things aren’t going our way, and it is often very difficult to persuade principals that the best thing that they can do is not to attack a storyline head on, but to sink into anonymity for a bit.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “To be clear, crisis communications is nuanced and there are plenty of cases in which attacking a storyline head on is precisely what one should do.”

