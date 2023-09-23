Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prabhas and Nayanthara Set for Reunion in Big Film

Prabhas and Nayanthara Set for Reunion in Big Film

Articles
Advertisement
Prabhas and Nayanthara Set for Reunion in Big Film

Prabhas and Nayanthara Set for Reunion in Big Film

Advertisement

Prabhas and Nayanthara, two renowned Indian stars, are rumored to reunite after 16 years for the upcoming film “Kannappa.” In this highly anticipated project, they are expected to portray the roles of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. The film, a dream project of actor Manchu Vishnu, has already confirmed Prabhas in a key role.

Recent reports suggest that the makers have approached Nayanthara to play a significant role opposite Prabhas in this Telugu project, but her response is pending. If she accepts, it would be exciting news for fans. The duo previously worked together in the Telugu film “Yogi” back in 2007.

While the news has generated considerable excitement on social media, an official confirmation is still awaited. Meanwhile, the film’s pre-production is underway, and shooting is set to commence soon. “Kannappa” is jointly produced by Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu, with music by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy.

Also Read

Prabhas Debut: Project K Premieres at Comic-Con 2898 AD
Prabhas Debut: Project K Premieres at Comic-Con 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't physically attend the event, he joined the team via...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story