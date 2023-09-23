Prabhas and Nayanthara Set for Reunion in Big Film

Prabhas and Nayanthara, two renowned Indian stars, are rumored to reunite after 16 years for the upcoming film “Kannappa.” In this highly anticipated project, they are expected to portray the roles of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. The film, a dream project of actor Manchu Vishnu, has already confirmed Prabhas in a key role.

Recent reports suggest that the makers have approached Nayanthara to play a significant role opposite Prabhas in this Telugu project, but her response is pending. If she accepts, it would be exciting news for fans. The duo previously worked together in the Telugu film “Yogi” back in 2007.

While the news has generated considerable excitement on social media, an official confirmation is still awaited. Meanwhile, the film’s pre-production is underway, and shooting is set to commence soon. “Kannappa” is jointly produced by Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu, with music by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy.

