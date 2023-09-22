Prabhudheva To Play Villain Opposite Himesh Reshammiya In ‘Badass Ravikumar’

Himesh Reshammiya announced his film “Badass Ravikumar” in 2022.

Prabhudheva will play the antagonist, marking his first negative role.

“Badass Ravikumar” is currently in pre-production.

In 2022, Himesh Reshammiya unveiled his upcoming film, “Badass Ravikumar,” with an action-packed teaser, promising it as a major addition to Hindi Cinema’s entertainment. Subsequently, he released the first song, “Butterfly,” which gained significant popularity in the digital realm. Recently, Himesh Reshammiya announced that this action-packed spectacle will hit theatres during the Dussehra weekend of 2024.

Exclusive information reveals that casting for “Badass Ravikumar” is in progress. According to sources familiar with the matter, Himesh Reshammiya has enlisted Prabhudheva to portray the negative role in the film. A source connected to the production stated, “Prabhudheva will be taking on the role of a villain for the first time in a Hindi film. He will play the character of Carlos Pedro Panther, an extravagant and formidable adversary to Ravi Kumar.”

Currently, the film is in the pre-production phase and is scheduled to commence filming in March 2024. The source further disclosed, “The screenplay is finalized, and the team is gearing up for the action sequences, aiming to commence filming by March 2024. Himesh has composed a remarkable music album for the movie, and, in keeping with his past work, will unveil the songs over the upcoming year.” “Badass Ravikumar” is a spin-off centred on Himesh Reshammiya’s character, Ravikumar, from “The Xpose,” in which he starred alongside Honey Singh and others. The source also hinted at the eventual inclusion of several prominent figures from the film and music industries in “Badass Ravikumar,” with their names to be disclosed in due course.

Himesh Reshammiya, renowned for his achievements as a composer in Hindi Cinema, has ventured into acting with movies such as “Aap Ka Suroor,” “Karzzz,” “Damadam,” and “The Xpose,” among others.

