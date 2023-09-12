Prince Albert & Princess Charlene deny their trouble marriage rumours

Prince Albert & Princess Charlene deny their troubled marriage rumours.

The royal couple attended the Rugby World Cup in Marseille.

Prince Albert is seen displaying affection toward Charlene.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene have once again dispelled rumors of a rift through their joint public appearances.

The royal couple attended the Rugby World Cup in Marseille, France over the weekend, where they cheered for South Africa, Princess Charlene’s home country, which emerged victorious against Scotland.

This marked the sixth joint appearance of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco in just eight days, countering ongoing rumors of marital difficulties.

The couple, who have been married since 2011 and share eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, had faced speculation that they were living separately and only coming together for scheduled or ceremonial events.

In the latest photographs, Prince Albert is seen displaying affection toward Charlene during the rugby match. Additionally, on Monday, they appeared together as they took their children to their first day of school.

