Prince Harry Cries in Invictus Games Closing Speech

Prince Harry’s body language revealed his inner emotions.

Judi James observed that Harry’s emotions occasionally broke through his composed exterior despite delivering a stern and impactful speech.

Harry appeared to wipe away tears at one point during the ceremony.

Advertisement

During the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry‘s body language revealed his inner emotions, according to body language expert Judi James. Despite delivering a stern and impactful speech, Harry’s emotions occasionally broke through his composed exterior. At one point, he appeared to wipe away tears and displayed signs of pressure and nervousness.

James noted that Harry’s body language oscillated between displaying strength and vulnerability. He engaged in actions like lip-licking, lip-clamping, pointing, pacing, hugging the microphone with both hands, and ear-scratching, which suggested moments of self-comfort and self-distraction.

Unlike his usual style, Harry refrained from humor, banter, or references to his family or wife, Meghan Markle, during the speech. The only smile seen was after he spoke a few phrases in German.

Overall, Judi James’ analysis highlights that Prince Harry’s inner emotions were on display during the event, offering a glimpse into his deeper feelings despite his effort to maintain a composed and impactful demeanor.

Also Read King Charles posts dance video as Prince Harry marks his birthday King Charles posts dance video as Prince Harry marks his birthday. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.