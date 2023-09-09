Prince Harry displaying “huge telltale signs” of distress and worry

Experts have recently pointed out Prince Harry’s nervousness, highlighting “at least two significant indicators” during a candid breakdown of his demeanor after careful observation.

The expert delved into the Duke’s apparent eagerness along with subtle hints of “inner anxiety.” She initiated the discussion by noting, “there were at least two significant indicators of inner anxiety.”

“One was a slight adjustment to the end of his tie, and the other was a subtle intake of breath as Harry reintroduced himself to the UK stage.”

Additionally, she remarked on the moment when he was observed “moving briskly, exuding enthusiasm, and engaging in jovial banter with his hosts, all while delivering a firm eight-shake handshake, indicating his eagerness to fully immerse himself.”

In the eyes of Ms. James, “Despite his smile conveying a sense of relaxation and positive enthusiasm, there were, nonetheless, at least two prominent signs of inner anxiety.”

“The first was his noticeable gesture of clasping and rubbing his stomach, a mannerism he employs when he senses pressure.”

“The second giveaway was his tendency to fidget with his fingers while his hands were clasped together.”

She concluded, “Overall, his projected mood for the evening appeared to be one of vigor and enthusiasm.”

