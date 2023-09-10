Prince Harry Drops Hint About Marriage with Meghan Markle

During the opening of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Prince Harry gave a heartwarming shoutout to his wife, Meghan Markle, who was not present at the event. In his seven-minute speech, Harry welcomed new nations joining the games, including Nigeria, and shared a personal detail about Meghan’s heritage.

Playfully, Harry stated, “Now, I’m not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year.” Meghan had revealed her Nigerian heritage, tracing it through a genealogy test in October 2022.

This gesture from Harry comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage, fueled by rumors of a potential divorce. While some reports have suggested a trial separation, the couple’s warm connection during the speech indicates a united front. Meghan is expected to join Harry during the games, further dispelling divorce rumors.

