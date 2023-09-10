Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry Drops Hint About Marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Drops Hint About Marriage with Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry Drops Hint About Marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Drops Hint About Marriage with Meghan Markle

Advertisement

During the opening of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Prince Harry gave a heartwarming shoutout to his wife, Meghan Markle, who was not present at the event. In his seven-minute speech, Harry welcomed new nations joining the games, including Nigeria, and shared a personal detail about Meghan’s heritage.

Playfully, Harry stated, “Now, I’m not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year.” Meghan had revealed her Nigerian heritage, tracing it through a genealogy test in October 2022.

This gesture from Harry comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage, fueled by rumors of a potential divorce. While some reports have suggested a trial separation, the couple’s warm connection during the speech indicates a united front. Meghan is expected to join Harry during the games, further dispelling divorce rumors.

Also Read

Prince Harry Expresses Heartbreak in Invictus Games Speech
Prince Harry Expresses Heartbreak in Invictus Games Speech

Prince Harry delivered a poignant speech during the opening of the 2023...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story