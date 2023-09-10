Prince Harry Honors Invictus Games Veterans

During the opening ceremony of the sixth Invictus Games in Germany, Prince Harry gave a heartfelt speech filled with advice on self-discovery, teamwork, and a playful nod to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry acknowledged the inclusion of new countries like Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria in the competition. He humorously mentioned that things might get “a little bit more competitive” now that Meghan had discovered her Nigerian heritage through an ancestry test in 2022.

Harry began his speech in German, highlighting the speed at which the past year had passed. He praised the sense of pride and honor that comes with representing one’s nation and emphasized the power of teamwork and service to others.

The Duke of Sussex encouraged the veterans to embrace their shared experiences and the sense of belonging that comes with being part of a team. He emphasized the importance of respect and breaking down societal perceptions about disabilities.

Harry concluded by urging everyone to “break those ceilings” and “plow down the highest of walls” to make space for what is deserved, inspiring the audience with his words of empowerment and unity.

