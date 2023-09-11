Prince Harry ‘pinching himself’ over his success in leaving UK

An expert believes that Prince Harry can take pride in his accomplishments as he approaches his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, relocated from the UK in 2020, is reportedly thrilled to have left behind his previous life in the royal spotlight, according to insights shared by Jennie Bond.

Bond expressed that birthdays often prompt individuals to reflect on their life journey. She speculated that as Prince Harry enters his fourth decade, he is likely to find contentment in what he has achieved so far.

The royal expert went on to suggest, “I imagine that he is still pinching himself to make certain that he really has left that world behind.”

Highlighting Harry’s departure from the “royal straitjacket,” Ms. Bond added, “Remember that what he and Meghan really wanted was to be half in and half out of official royal life. But the late Queen vetoed that idea, resulting in the seemingly unbridgeable rift we now witness.”

