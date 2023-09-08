Prince Harry’s arrival in UK causing Prince William to worry

Prince William and Princess Kate have expressed no interest in meeting with Prince Harry upon his arrival in the UK.

As Prince Harry attends the Wellchild Awards without his wife Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales are choosing to avoid a reunion with their younger brother.

Commenting on the likelihood of such a reunion, royal expert Kinsey Schofield stated, “It is my understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no inclination to have an encounter with Harry, regardless of Meghan Markle’s presence.”

The host of the podcast went on to explain, “There exists a significant level of mistrust, and they are keen to prevent any conversations from being shared with others.”

“I suspect that Prince William may be apprehensive about Prince Harry’s impending arrival, particularly since William and Catherine are expected to publicly commemorate the anniversary of the late queen’s passing. Harry’s presence is likely to create distractions and generate conflicting headlines that the palace would prefer to avoid,” she concluded.

