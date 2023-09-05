Advertisement
Prince Harry's awkward encounter with Brooklyn Beckham fuels royal feud rumors

Prince Harry's awkward encounter with Brooklyn Beckham fuels royal feud rumors

  • Prince Harry’s swift pass by Brooklyn and Nicola during a soccer game at BMO Stadium.
  • This incident further fuels rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan may have distanced from the Beckhams.
  • This has made people wonder if Prince Harry and David Beckham are still friends.
In a viral video on Twitter, Prince Harry had an uncomfortable moment when he hurried past Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, at a soccer game in Los Angeles. This has made people wonder if Prince Harry and David Beckham are still friends.

On a Sunday night at BMO Stadium, Prince Harry was heading to his fancy VIP suite, which costs $9,000 per night, to watch a soccer game played by the Los Angeles Football Club.

This team has a connection to David Beckham. What got people talking was the way Prince Harry walked past Brooklyn Beckham, who is David Beckham’s oldest son, and his wife Nicola Peltz without saying hi or stopping to chat. A video of the moment shows Prince Harry looking at them but not really talking to them.

It’s not clear yet if they both decided not to talk to each other or if they just didn’t notice each other. The uncomfortable situation made a lot of people curious about whether Prince Harry is still close to the Beckhams and their group of friends.

