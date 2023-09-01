Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Fuels Criticism of Prince’s Entitlement

Columnist Jan Moir has criticized Prince Harry for his “sense of entitlement and victimhood.”

Moir said that Harry appears to be “playing the victim” by talking about his own tragedy.

Harry has not responded to Moir’s criticism.

The Invictus Games have been dubbed “the very best of Prince Harry” by one columnist, Jan Moir, but she has discovered one element that makes her unable to “warm” to the former royal.

Despite his dedication to the Games, Ms Moir stated that Harry appears to be a “victim” at all times.

She said in a recent essay, “Every time I want to warm to Harry, I am repelled by his huffy, unconscious entitlement and piercing sense of victimhood.”

Ms Moir went on to say that the Games force us to “look at them [the competitors] and the triumph of their truncated lives rather than looking away” and reflect on the “sacrifice they have made for freedom and for us.”

Nonetheless, she observes Harry as “that person” who will return to discuss his own tragedy, obviously playing the victim.

She wrote: “Yet it takes a special kind of able-bodied person to bear witness to the limbless and the wounded, the ‘double amps’, the blind and the horribly maimed, and then talk about losing his mother at the age of 12.”

Despite her admiration for Harry’s enthusiasm and inspiration, Ms Moir stated that he “cannot stop himself from playing the misbegotten blame game.”

In her conclusion, she claimed that the Heart of Invictus series appears to be a site of “search for validation and healing, as much for Prince Harry as for anyone else.”

On August 30, Harry published his five-part documentary, Heart of Invictus – a limited series distributed exclusively on Netflix as part of Harry and Meghan Markle’s multi-million-pound arrangement.

The series follows six people who are preparing to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global sports event that uses the power of sport to help wounded service members rehabilitate.

The Games were launched in 2014 by Prince Harry and have been declared a huge success.

