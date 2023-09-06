Advertisement
Prince Harry’s Plan for a Selfie with Lionel Messi

Prince Harry made a solo appearance at the BMO Stadium to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Los Angeles FC. The Duke of Sussex, an A-list sports fan, reportedly had plans to capture a selfie with the renowned Argentinean soccer star Messi.

During the game, Prince Harry enthusiastically engaged with the crowd, cheering and clapping as he followed the on-field action. Despite his efforts, it appeared that he couldn’t grab Messi’s attention, who acknowledged the charged crowd with a thumbs-up gesture during the match.

This outing followed Harry’s Friday enjoyment of Beyonce’s music at her Renaissance World Tour, highlighting a busy week for the royal.

Amid ongoing speculation about the stresses of their public life on their marriage, sources suggest that Harry and Meghan remain a strong, united front, facing challenges together. As one insider put it, “it’s Harry and Meghan against the world” for the couple.

