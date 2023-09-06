Prince Harry’s Plan for a Selfie with Lionel Messi

Prince Harry made a solo appearance at the BMO Stadium to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Los Angeles FC. The Duke of Sussex, an A-list sports fan, reportedly had plans to capture a selfie with the renowned Argentinean soccer star Messi.

During the game, Prince Harry enthusiastically engaged with the crowd, cheering and clapping as he followed the on-field action. Despite his efforts, it appeared that he couldn’t grab Messi’s attention, who acknowledged the charged crowd with a thumbs-up gesture during the match.

This outing followed Harry’s Friday enjoyment of Beyonce’s music at her Renaissance World Tour, highlighting a busy week for the royal.

Amid ongoing speculation about the stresses of their public life on their marriage, sources suggest that Harry and Meghan remain a strong, united front, facing challenges together. As one insider put it, “it’s Harry and Meghan against the world” for the couple.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s Quiet Separation from Prince Harry Meghan Markle appears to be sending a clear message that her success...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.