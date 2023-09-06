Prince Harry’s Plans to Shake Up Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent public appearances have sparked speculation about their intentions. Royal commentator Daniela Elser suggests that these appearances may signal a major comeback for the couple.

Elser humorously ponders whether their increased visibility is due to newfound excitement or perhaps finding a reliable babysitter. She points to their recent attendance at Beyonce’s concert and a football match as evidence of their strategic return to the spotlight.

Elser speculates that the timing coincides with significant upcoming events for the royal family, suggesting that the Sussexes are gearing up for a pivotal moment in their careers and brand.

She warns that Prince Harry may continue to make public appearances in his quest for acceptance and predicts a resurgence in his public profile.

Prince Harry’s return to the UK for the WellChild Awards and his participation in the Invictus Games in Germany mark key moments in his schedule, with the former falling on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

As the royal couple navigates this critical juncture, their actions will likely be closely watched by royal observers.

