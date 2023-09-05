Prince William & Kate Middleton plans to visit France

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, along with her husband, Prince William, is scheduled to make a trip to France following the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, as confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Renowned royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared this update on his official Twitter account.

He posted, “Breaking News: William and Kate are heading to the Rugby World Cup in France this coming weekend.

“The Princess of Wales will be present in Marseilles for the England vs. Argentina match on Saturday, while the Prince of Wales will be in Bordeaux to witness Wales vs. Fiji on Sunday, according to an announcement from the palace.”

It’s worth noting that Kate Middleton serves as the patron of England Rugby, whereas Prince William holds the role of Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

In the meantime, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is scheduled to arrive in London to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7th.

