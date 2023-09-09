Prince William makes his 1st debut amid Prince Harry’s tour to UK

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has made his inaugural public appearance at a time when his estranged brother, Prince Harry, returned to the UK on Thursday.

The future king resumed his royal responsibilities following an extended summer hiatus spent with his family. His destination was Bournemouth, where he convened with national and local businesses who have committed to supporting his Homewards initiative, dedicated to ending homelessness.

Subsequently, the Prince of Wales shared striking photos and a video documenting his visit on social media.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, arrived in the United Kingdom unaccompanied by Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

Photos and videos of the Duke were shared on Twitter by Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal biographer, Omid Scobie.

During this visit, Prince Harry also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the occasion of her first death anniversary.

