Prince William teaches his kids ‘how to lose well’

Prince William really likes sports and wants to make sure his children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5), learn the importance of handling both winning and losing in a good way.

During an appearance on ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ podcast, William explained: “The team environment of sport played a big part in my life and my upbringing. I gelled and loved being in that quadrant of fear, noise, competitiveness with your mates and your team around you.

“I loved the highs and the lows, looking out for each other if someone got injured or if someone was feeling a bit left out, you’d go and make sure they’re included.”