Prince William teaches his kids ‘how to lose well’

  • The Prince of Wales wants to teach his children “how to lose well”.
  • Prince William really likes sports and wants to make sure his children learn the importance.
  • He is already working on helping his kids learn how to handle losing in sports.
Prince William really likes sports and wants to make sure his children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5), learn the importance of handling both winning and losing in a good way.

During an appearance on ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ podcast, William explained: “The team environment of sport played a big part in my life and my upbringing. I gelled and loved being in that quadrant of fear, noise, competitiveness with your mates and your team around you.

“I loved the highs and the lows, looking out for each other if someone got injured or if someone was feeling a bit left out, you’d go and make sure they’re included.”

William, who is 41 years old, became the President of England’s Football Association in May 2006. He is already working on helping his kids learn how to handle losing in sports.

He said: “It’s that camaraderie, that relationship-building [and] learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well.

“Talking about our children in particular, I want to make sure they understand that. It’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose and why we lose and then to grow from it through that process.”

The Princess of Wales has shared that her children are eager to participate in various sports.

The 41-year-old royal – who is patron of the Rugby Football Union in England – shared: “What’s really interesting is that they all have very different temperaments. As they are growing and trying out different sports, and it’s going to be to see how that grows and develops [over time].”

