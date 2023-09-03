Prince William’s Strong Reaction to Prince Harry’s Memoir

Prince William appears to be reluctant to reconcile with his younger brother, Prince Harry, amid the ongoing rift between them. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family in 2020, the couple has made several public disclosures about their experiences within the monarchy.

Their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and subsequent media projects, including a Netflix docu-series and Prince Harry’s autobiographical book, “Spare,” have further strained their relationship with the royal family.

Prince Charles, in particular, is believed to have opposed Harry’s decision to leave the Royal Family and relocate to the United States, deepening the rift.

A recent article by Gyles Brandreth in the Daily Mail revealed that Prince William was “infuriated” after reading excerpts from Prince Harry’s book, which delves into the conflicts between the brothers. Brandreth also expressed skepticism regarding Harry and Meghan’s recollections of events discussed in the Winfrey interview, stating, “Recollections may vary. In this instance, they most definitely do.”

As Prince Harry prepares for a brief visit to London on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, it is reported that Prince William has no plans for a reconciliation meeting, indicating the persistence of tensions within the family.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William, Kate Middleton sent alert prior to Harry’s visit to UK The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William, are...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.