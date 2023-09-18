Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Wishes “Gorgeous” Son-in-law Nick Jonas on His Birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her husband Nick Jonas’ 31st birthday on September 16th.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick are a beloved celebrity couple who tied the knot in 2018.

On September 16th, Nick Jonas, the renowned American singer and spouse of international sensation Priyanka Chopra, marked his 31st birthday. Social media was abuzz with heartfelt wishes from his fans and friends.

Last night, Priyanka herself expressed her affection for her husband with a deeply sentimental post. Recently, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared a lovely message to celebrate Nick’s birthday.

Madhu Chopra posted a lovely family photo on September 17, featuring herself, Priyanka, and Nick. The charming picture appears to have been taken during one of their vacations. The post was captioned, “Wishing my gorgeous son in law Nick a very happy birthday with a red heart and party popper emoji”

Shortly after the post was published, fans expressed their affection with heartfelt comments. One fan penned a sweet message, saying, “Beautiful family added with red heart emojis” while another fan commented, “Happiest birthday Matarani bless him always”

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl, shared a romantic post for her husband, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that said, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible, shown me peace like I have never known, and loving like only you can, I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true. Happy birthday baby.”

Priyanka and Nick are a beloved celebrity couple, and their relationship garnered significant attention. They tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in 2018. Approximately four years after their marriage, they joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January 2022. They named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka garnered attention in the media when she featured in the series “Citadel,” where she shared the screen with Richard Madden. Her action-packed performance received widespread acclaim and appreciation. Upcoming projects include “Jee Le Zaraa,” a film directed by Farhan Akhtar, in which she stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, with production set to begin shortly.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to appear in a Hollywood film called “Heads of State,” co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

