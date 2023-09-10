Qudsia Ali Flaunts Her Body in Dance Video, Fans Go Crazy

Qudsia Ali is a relative newbie to the field, and she has worked hard to get here.

She began her career in ads and then made her debut in Aulaad, where she received a lot of praise for her portrayal.

She has since appeared in a number of successful plays, including Betiyaan and, later, Kuch Ankahi.

Qudsia Ali has advanced in her job as well as physically transformed herself.

She has shed a lot of weight and looks completely different. She stated in an interview that she did this because she feels she is fitter and healthier now.

She made this decision because she wants to improve her health.

Here’s how she seems now:

