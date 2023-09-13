R Balki Reflects on Film’s Disappointing Box Office Results

Ghoomer released a week after Gadar 2.

R Balki is discussing the underwhelming box office performance of his recent release, “Ghoomer,” and its impact due to the overwhelming success of “Gadar 2.” In an interview, Balki mentioned that despite “Ghoomer” receiving positive reviews, it didn’t receive the right kind of promotion and attention, especially since it came out in theaters just a week after “Gadar 2,” which he described as a cinematic “tsunami.”

“Gadar 2,” featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit theaters on August 11, while “Ghoomer” was released a week later on August 18. In an interview, Balki made the following statement, “It didn’t get sandwiched, it got smashed! We had no other date, had we come along with Gadar 2, we may have been better off. Because Gadar 2 did better in the second week. Nobody expected this kind of a thing. We thought everyone will do well and we can have the second week. This kind of tsunami was not expected.”

He further added, “Films like Ghoomer need enough amount of time for the word of mouth to travel. The word of mouth was too much for other films. Yes, even Ghoomer had that and it did make people go to theatres, it still is going on. But sometimes you need a proper showcasing, which we couldn’t get. We tried our best, because we need enough options for people to go and see the evening shows. Various schools and colleges took but it was just… unfortunate.”

Ghoomer encountered formidable competition not only from ‘Gadar 2’ but also from ‘OMG 2’. The sports drama, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, managed to amass a total six-day earnings of ₹4.41 crore. In contrast, ‘Gadar 2’ shattered numerous records and achieved membership in the prestigious ₹500 crore club.

In the movie “Ghoomer,” Abhishek portrays a coach whose life undergoes a surprising transformation upon encountering a paraplegic athlete, portrayed by Saiyami. Their joint venture unfolds amid societal challenges and individual hardships.

The review of the film read, “At 2 hours 20 minutes, Ghoomer is crisp and rarely appears sluggish. Amid other things, Balki also touches upon gender equality, discrimination in sports, importance of education and superstitious beliefs that often come into play. Vishal Sinha’s cinematography deserves a special mention the way he has visualised the cricket scenes. From the aerial shots of the stadium to panning between the stands and the pitch, he captures the essence of Ghoomer magnificently.”

