Rabeeca Khan Celebrates her 19th Birthday: See Photos

Rabeeca Khan is a well-known and young Pakistani social media influencer who has gained a large following on different platforms.

She has 4.9 million fans on Instagram, 8.9 million on TikTok, and 1.82 million subscribers on YouTube.

She’s become very popular among the younger generation online. It’s interesting to mention that Rabeeca Khan is also the daughter of the famous Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan. Her fans and friends hold a lot of love for her.

The beautiful Rabeeca Khan recently turned 19 and celebrated her birthday in grand style at the luxurious Movenpick Hotel in Karachi. The birthday setup was stunning, featuring elaborate decorations that impressed everyone.

Many social media celebrities and even the famous Pakistani actress Nadia Hussain attended her extravagant birthday party.

It wasn’t just a celebration but also an opportunity for everyone to take beautiful photos, capturing memories from this lavish event.

Rabeeca Khan looked gorgeous in her sparkling golden outfit. We’ve gathered a lot of pictures for you to enjoy from her 19th birthday bash.

Take a Look:

