Rabeeca Khan’s Special Day with Hussain Tareen: See Photos

Rabeeca Khan, daughter of comedian Kashif Khan, recently celebrated her 19th birthday in grand style.

The birthday event was graced by renowned Pakistani influencers.

Hussain Tareen shared the celebration on Instagram.

Rabeeca Khan, a popular and accomplished Pakistani social media influencer at a young age, enjoys a substantial following across various platforms.

She has amassed over 8 million TikTok fans, 5 million Instagram followers, and 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. Notably, she is the daughter of the well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

Recently, the dazzling Rabeeca Khan celebrated her 19th birthday in a grand fashion, and the event was graced by renowned Pakistani social media influencers and actress Nadia Hussain.

Rabeeca Khan and the young social media influencer Hussain Tareen share a strong and lasting friendship. Through all of Rabeeca’s recent achievements and joyous occasions, Hussain Tareen has consistently been by her side.

Today, he organized a lovely and cozy birthday party for Rabeeca Khan, even posting a heartfelt Instagram reel to commemorate the occasion.

In addition to the birthday festivities, Rabeeca Khan also celebrated reaching the impressive milestone of 5 million followers on Instagram.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussain Tareen (@hussain.tareen)

