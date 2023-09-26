Rabeeca Khan’s Special Day with Hussain Tareen: See Photos

Sajal Aly looks like elegance personified in a captivating black ensemble
Sajal Aly is a renowned Pakistani actress. She commands high pay due...
Rabeeca Khan, a popular and accomplished Pakistani social media influencer at a young age, enjoys a substantial following across various platforms.
She has amassed over 8 million TikTok fans, 5 million Instagram followers, and 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. Notably, she is the daughter of the well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.
Recently, the dazzling Rabeeca Khan celebrated her 19th birthday in a grand fashion, and the event was graced by renowned Pakistani social media influencers and actress Nadia Hussain.
Rabeeca Khan and the young social media influencer Hussain Tareen share a strong and lasting friendship. Through all of Rabeeca’s recent achievements and joyous occasions, Hussain Tareen has consistently been by her side.
Today, he organized a lovely and cozy birthday party for Rabeeca Khan, even posting a heartfelt Instagram reel to commemorate the occasion.
In addition to the birthday festivities, Rabeeca Khan also celebrated reaching the impressive milestone of 5 million followers on Instagram.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.