Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rabia Faisal Channels Her Inner Glam for Sister’s Nikkah

Rabia Faisal Channels Her Inner Glam for Sister’s Nikkah

Articles
Advertisement
Rabia Faisal Channels Her Inner Glam for Sister’s Nikkah

Rabia Faisal Channels Her Inner Glam for Sister’s Nikkah

Advertisement
  • She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Nikkah’s ceremony.
  • The celebration took place under a star-studded.
  • She has always been known for her creative flair.
Advertisement

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sister of Iqra Knawal, she also has a YouTube channel. She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Nikkah’s ceremony. The celebration took place under a star-studded and left guests in awe with its enchanting aura.

She has always been known for her creative flair and cuteness look, and her pictures from Sistrology Nikkah were remarkable. The event combined traditional festivities with a lot of happiness.

Rabia Faisal shared pictures of her sister’s Nikkah ceremony on her Instagram account, providing insights into the celebrations. The images showcased Rabia sitting beside a window in an off-white long-tail maxi. In another picture, Rabia can be seen with her full look including her hairstyle, makeup dress, and other accessories.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rabia Basri (@rabiafaisal__)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

See Photos: Iqra Kanwal HD pictures from her Nikkah Ceremony
See Photos: Iqra Kanwal HD pictures from her Nikkah Ceremony

She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she got nikkah...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story