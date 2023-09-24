Rabia Faisal shares more pictures from her sister Nikkah

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal.

She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Nikkah’s ceremony.

She has always been known for her creative flair and cuteness.

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal, she also has a YouTube channel. She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Nikkah’s ceremony. The celebration took place under a star-studded and left guests in awe with its enchanting aura.

She has always been known for her creative flair and cuteness look, and her pictures from Sistrology Nikkah were remarkable. The event combined traditional festivities with a lot of happiness.

Rabia Faisal shared pictures of her sister’s Nikkah ceremony on her Instagram account, providing insights into the celebrations. The images showcased Rabia sitting beside a window in an off-white long-tail maxi. In another picture, Rabia can be seen with her full look including her hairstyle, makeup dress, and other accessories.

