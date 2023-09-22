Rabia Faisal shares pictures from Sistrology dholki

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal.

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal, she also has a YouTube channel. She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Dholki’s ceremony. The celebration took place under a star-studded night sky and left guests in awe with its enchanting aura.

She has always been known for her creative flair and cuteness look, and her Sistrology Dholki was no exception. The event combined traditional Dholki festivities with a lot of happiness.

Rabia Faisal shared pictures of her enchanting Dholki on social media, providing insights into the celebrations. The images showcased Rabia holding a dhol and singing with other guests. In another picture, Rabia can be seen with family including the groom and bride.

