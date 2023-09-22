Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rabia Faisal shares pictures from Sistrology dholki

Rabia Faisal shares pictures from Sistrology dholki

Articles
Advertisement
Rabia Faisal shares pictures from Sistrology dholki

Rabia Faisal shares pictures from Sistrology dholki

Advertisement
  • Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal.
  • She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Dholki’s ceremony.
  • The celebration took place under a star-studded night sky.
Advertisement

Rabia Faisal is one of the younger sisters of Iqra Knawal, she also has a YouTube channel. She recently uploaded pictures from her sister Dholki’s ceremony. The celebration took place under a star-studded night sky and left guests in awe with its enchanting aura.

She has always been known for her creative flair and cuteness look, and her Sistrology Dholki was no exception. The event combined traditional Dholki festivities with a lot of happiness.

Rabia Faisal shared pictures of her enchanting Dholki on social media, providing insights into the celebrations. The images showcased Rabia holding a dhol and singing with other guests. In another picture, Rabia can be seen with family including the groom and bride.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rabia Basri (@rabiafaisal__)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Watch: Iqra Kanwal special moments from her dholki
Watch: Iqra Kanwal special moments from her dholki

Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel "Sistrology." The video quickly...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story