Raima Khan aka Chammo Reveals Dark Side of Showbiz

The world of showbiz is a captivating realm filled with charm, glamour, dazzling lights, and the allure of fame. It draws people in with the promise of wealth, celebrity, and success that can be achieved relatively quickly, provided luck is on your side. However, many actors must put in significant effort to grab the spotlight. The recent production by Kashif Nisar, “Kabli Pulao,” features several such individuals. The leading actress, Sabeena Farooq, received widespread acclaim for her performance. Another character that has piqued the audience’s interest is Chammo, portrayed by Raima Khan, and viewers empathize with the challenges she faces after marrying Ghaffar.

Raima Khan, a talented actress, is earning sympathy for her role as Chammo, but she hasn’t been a familiar face on screen. She shared the reasons for her limited appearances in an interview. Raima explained that actors like her often struggle to secure acting opportunities. Most of the offers she receives are either unremarkable or nonexistent. She expressed frustration that channels tend to repeatedly cast the same group of actors, making it difficult for newcomers to break in. As a result, she frequently requests Kashif Nisar to consider her for roles when she’s eager to take on a compelling character.

Additionally, Raima disclosed that “Raima” is not her real name, and she hails from a Punjabi background, so the surname “Khan” is not her original one either. She mentioned that she was advised to change her name and chose “Raima” from a list. Later, she was asked to add a last name and settled on “Khan.”

