Rakhi Sawant Stuns in Red Abaya and Crown at Award Show

Rakhi Sawant received an award for women empowerment.

She wore a red abaya and silver accessories.

She warned men to stay away from her.

Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing a vibrant red abaya along with a silver crown, a silver handbag, and silver high heels during an event in Mumbai on Saturday. At the event, she was honored with an award and proudly expressed her sentiments while holding the trophy.

“Ye nari shakti ka award hai, koi dhai kilo ka pump aur haath nahi hai (this is an award for women power, it’s not Sunny Deol’s hand or a handpump)” While urging men to keep a safe distance from her.

Numerous online videos circulated featuring Rakhi in her red abaya and silver accessories. She moved gracefully and gestured for men to maintain a distance from her. In a paparazzi clip, she was observed conversing with journalists following her victory at an award ceremony.

She said, “Aadmi log kareeb nahi aana, ye award bahut wazandaar hai. Sar mein pad gaya to udh nahi paoge. Ye nari shakti ka award hai, koi dhai kilo ka pump aur haath nahi hai (Men, don’t come near me as this trophy is quite heavy. If a person is hit by this trophy, he won’t be able to get up. This is an award for women power, it’s not Sunny Deol’s hand or a handpump).”

A paparazzo posted a video capturing her posing for photographers during the event. She said, “Kisne kaha ki aurat abaya mein khoobsurat nahi lagti especially Bollywood mein (who said a woman doesn’t look beautiful in an abaya). Follow me,” hinting the paparazzi to follow her.

In response to the video, an Instagram user left a comment, “I usually stay away from judgements.. but what is she upto with all this?” Another one wrote “New season”. A person also commented, “Rakhi nahi Fatima bolo,” like what Rakhi had told people two days back.

She also posted a video from the event on her Instagram account where she stated, “aadmi log dur raho, mujhe pasand nahi hai main pahle bata rahi hu (men, keep away from me, I don’t like it I am already warning you).”

Rakhi Sawant, who converted to Islam when she married Adil Khan Durrani earlier this year, has just completed her first Umrah pilgrimage. However, their relationship is currently strained due to various accusations they’ve made against each other.

Adil, who was recently released from jail after Rakhi accused him of domestic violence and a woman filed a rape case against him, has retaliated by alleging that Rakhi cheated and falsely framed him.

