Ranbir Kapoor’s Rugged Look: ‘Animal’ New Poster Unveiled!

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his consistent hit performances in Bollywood.

The teaser for “Animal” will be unveiled on September 28th at 10 am,.

The recently released poster for “Animal” showcases Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged look.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor has been a prominent figure in Bollywood, delivering hit performances consistently since his debut in Saawariya in 2007. It’s not just his “good looks,” but also his exceptional acting skills that seem to be a Kapoor family trait. Now, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, Animal. The star-studded cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Recently, there was an official announcement regarding the teaser release date, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s new character.

T-Series’ Animal will unveil its teaser on September 28th at 10 am, as confirmed by an official announcement from the production company. T-Series shared this update by stating, “He is elegant…He is Wild…You will see his rage on September 28th. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Advertisement

The latest poster for Animal, released recently, showcases Ranbir Kapoor in a rugged and intense new appearance. The poster also confirms the film’s worldwide release date of December 1st, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor looks charismatic as ever in the poster, donning a long beard and tousled hair, clad in a black jacket and jeans, exuding determination.

Notably, Bhushan Kumar expressed his excitement about the film in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier this month. He stated, “We are very, very excited, and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full-on entertainer, a pan-India and pan-world film with drama, action, an engaging story, and extraordinary, never-before-seen performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and the entire cast.” He emphasized that the film’s success is highly anticipated, and if the audience shares the same excitement, success is almost certain.

After the official announcement of the film’s teaser date, fans expressed their excitement on Monday. Comments from fans included statements like “Animal hunt begins” and “Next blockbuster.” Many fans flooded the post’s comment section with fire and heart emojis, revealing their eagerness for the film’s release.

Also Read Karan Johar: Ranbir Kapoor manages his own work without a manager or PR team Ranbir Kapoor manages his own work without a manager or PR team....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.