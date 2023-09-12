Raveena Tandon’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Grandson Rudra on His 4th Birthday

Raveena Tandon is a highly talented actress in the entertainment industry.

Raveena Tandon’s Touching Gesture on Grandson Rudra’s Special Day.

Raveena shared a series of heartwarming photos.

Raveena Tandon, a highly talented actress in the entertainment industry, made her debut with the movie “Patthar Ke Phool” in 1991, leaving a lasting impression with her powerful acting and captivating expressions. She is now gearing up for her return to the silver screen with “Welcome To The Jungle,” the third installment of the immensely popular “Welcome” film series.

In a heartwarming gesture, Raveena recently took to social media to extend her birthday wishes to her grandson Rudra, who turned four. Notably, in 1995, Raveena adopted two girls named Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8), who are the daughters of her distant cousin. Rudra happens to be Chhaya’s son, and Raveena’s post featured delightful photos of her celebrating this special occasion with him.

On September 12th, Raveena Tandon used her Instagram account to post a series of photos featuring her grandson Rudra as part of her birthday wishes for his 4th birthday.

In her post, Raveena shared the pictures and expressed, “Happy Birthday my dear Baby’s baby… @rudramendes ! my dear Rudra , wishing you a happy happy 4 th ! May Mahadev always light up your path with love and happiness, glory and success…! Ayushman Bhava” (in Hindi) ll Sukhi Bhava (in Hindi) Il love .. Glam ma.”

The post includes images of the actress holding young Rudra tenderly in her arms as they pose for the camera. In a separate photo, Raveena Tandon shares the frame with Rudra and her adopted daughter, Chhaya Malaney. Another picture captures the actress embracing her role as a loving grandmother in the company of little Rudra.

It’s worth mentioning that on January 27, 2020, the actress presented her adopted daughter, Chhaya Malaney, with a special gift during her grandson’s baptism: a one-of-a-kind hand and feet casting of Rudra.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Raveena Tandon’s most recent appearances include her role in the 2022 movie “K.G.F: Chapter 2” and her participation in the suspenseful thriller “One Friday Night,” which was released in 2023. Additionally, she is gearing up for the release of an upcoming romantic comedy film titled “Ghudchadi,” co-starring Sanjay Dutt, scheduled for a late September release.

