Reham Khan Shares Her Kids Strong Reaction To Her Third Marriage

Reham Khan, a prominent public figure, has had a diverse career that began with weather reporting on BBC and later saw her rise as a successful news anchor in Pakistan. Throughout her career, she hosted various television shows and conducted interviews with numerous politicians and celebrities. Her marriage to former Prime Minister Imran Khan elevated her public profile, but they eventually divorced. Since then, Reham Khan has remained in the public eye due to her various endeavors. Recently, she made headlines for her marriage to Mirza Bilal Baig, which drew attention due to their age difference.

As a mother to three children from her first marriage, Reham Khan shared insights into how her kids reacted to the news of her third marriage during an appearance on the FHM Podcast with her husband, Bilal. Initially, she and her children were hesitant about her marrying another Pakistani man. When she broke the news to them about her decision to marry Bilal, her daughter expressed her disapproval through tears, thinking it was unwise to marry a Pakistani man again. However, with time, their relationship with Bilal has improved, and her children have developed a positive connection with their stepfather.

Reham also offered valuable advice to young women contemplating marriage, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing their careers and financial independence over extravagant weddings. She underscores the significance of focusing on one’s professional growth, a sentiment she imparts to her own daughters as well.

