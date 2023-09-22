Arshad Khan, widely recognized for his cafes now operating in various global locations, has unveiled the motivation behind his business expansion.

Contrary to being profit-centric, he clarified that he doesn’t have an innate focus on business. While he could sustain himself with just one cafe, his driving force behind expanding and establishing multiple franchises is to generate additional employment opportunities for people.

Talking about it, he said, “I launched the Chaiwala Cafe, in fact, One cafe was more than enough for me but I launched the whole brand in my name because I wanted people to earn bread and butter through my business, I wanted to create more jobs, now, we have many franchises. Each franchise has twenty five to thirty workers, In Pakistan, people are jobless, even educated people are emailing me for jobs”.

Talking about opening the various franchises of Chaiwala Cafe, Arshad Khan said, “Indians and Pakistanis used to call me and said that they are sitting in my cafe in London, I didn’t have any cafe in London back then, so I decided to open the original franchise, I have cafes in London and Finland”.