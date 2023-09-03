Resham Shares 3 Red Flags To Identify Unfaithful Men

Resham, a Pakistani actress known for her stunning beauty and exceptional talent, commenced her media career at a tender age with Pakistan Television. In her early days, she graced popular serials alongside legendary figures like Qavi Khan, Abid Ali, and Mehmood Aslam. Resham has left her mark on numerous successful TV and film projects, including titles like “Din,” “Jeeva,” “Amarbail,” and “Sangam.” Her presence has also graced dramas such as “Ashk” and “Man O Salwa.” Notably, Resham has gained recognition for her philanthropic endeavors, organizing substantial meals for those in need during various Holy Months. She continues to impress her fans with her exceptional fitness and maintains a flawless, radiant, and youthful appearance.

Recently, Resham made an appearance on the show “Public Demand,” hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider. During the show, Resham shed light on the telltale signs of unfaithfulness in men. When asked about unfaithful partners, Resham remarked, “If he (an unfaithful partner) intends to exit a relationship, he will contrive any plausible excuse to depart. He will avoid your calls, neglect you, and display indifference, essentially resorting to perplexing behavior that may leave you contemplating a strong reaction.” Resham also lamented that, unfortunately, unfaithfulness has become increasingly common in contemporary times.

Furthermore, Resham emphasized her own honesty and purity as a person, underscoring her numerous loyal and faithful friends within the industry. However, she revealed that she has yet to find the right life partner.

