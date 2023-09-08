Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Announce Rare Name For Their Second Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have disclosed the name of their second child as “Riot.” According to the birth certificate, the celebrity couple named their son Riot Rose Mayers. Their first baby, RZA, was born on May 13, 2022. Rihanna gave birth to their second child on August 01, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A source stated, “Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby.” This confirmation was made on August 24 when news of the couple welcoming their baby first surfaced.

Another source emphasized the couple’s strong bond and excitement about expanding their family. They are united in parenting and deeply in love. The couple has prioritized their relationship even as they juggle busy schedules as parents.

Rihanna made headlines in February when she revealed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, setting the internet on fire. According to a source, Rihanna and A$AP “have always wanted to grow their family.”

