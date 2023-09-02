Advertisement
Rihanna's cousin dies aged 28 as she suffers from a heartbreak

Rihanna’s cousin dies aged 28 as she suffers from a heartbreak

  • Rihanna’s cousin Tanella Alleyne has died at the age of 28.
  • This loss adds to the family’s ongoing sorrow.
  • Tanella’s funeral service on Monday featured Rihanna’s powerful song ‘Lift Me Up.’
The cherished family member of the pop superstar passed away unexpectedly on August 13th. Recently, loved ones gathered at the St. George Parish church in Barbados to pay their final respects at her funeral.

This loss adds to the family’s ongoing sorrow, as it comes six years after her brother Tavon was tragically shot and killed on Boxing Day during a Christmas celebration, and her twin sister also passed away at the age of 14.

Tanella, who had a substantial following of over 55,000 on Instagram, frequently shared photos with the ‘Umbrella’ singer, Rihanna. Rihanna, who recently welcomed her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, was often featured in her posts.

The exact cause of Tanella’s death has not been disclosed, but her adoptive mother mentioned that doctors identified a “black mass” during a CT scan before her passing.

According to Loop Barbados News, Tanella’s funeral service on Monday (28.08.23) featured Rihanna’s powerful song ‘Lift Me Up.’

During the eulogy, Tanella’s adoptive mother, Julie-Ann Bryan, fondly remembered her as a woman who lived her life with gratitude, a bold attitude, and an abundance of confidence.

She said: “There was something special about Nella. She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.”

When Rihanna celebrated her birthday in 2017, Tanella described her cousin as “shoulder to lean on, pray partner, mentor and sister” in a gushing Instagram tribute.

She wrote on the social media platform: “I still remember the days when you use to take forever to plait my hair for school or even tricking me into thinking that you had powers to unlock a car door with your eyes now I’m older and MUCH WISER I know that it was you playing with the buttons.”

Next Story