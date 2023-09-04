Rita Ora goes low-key after turning heads at Venice Film Festival

Rita Ora concludes her luxurious trip to Italy after a six-day visit to the Venice Film Festival.

Throughout the festival, she wore a total of 10 different ensembles.

Her departure outfit consists of a black shirt, grey leggings, black ballet flats.

Rita Ora’s luxurious trip to Italy ended on Monday, and the singer opted for a more relaxed style as she prepared to leave the nation.

The You & I singer drew attention to herself during her six-day visit to the Venice Film Festival by wearing 10 different ensembles.

She showed off her beautiful figure in a black shirt and grey leggings as she boarded a taxi boat bound for Marco Polo Airport.

She finished off her ensemble with black ballet flats and a sleek black Hermès handbag.

Rita wore a grey baseball cap and hid her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses to keep a low profile, giving a touch of understated elegance to her casual leaving outfit.

Rita made a strong appearance on the opening night of the 80th International Film Festival, wearing a dazzling black mesh polka dot catsuit that displayed her glittering knickers.

The 32-year-old’s fashion selections, including a strapless silver gown encrusted with diamonds, continued to enthral.

