Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh Praise SRK’s Film

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang, following the massive success of “Pathaan.” His latest action thriller, “Jawan,” hit theaters nationwide on September 7th and has taken the box office by storm. The film has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response and recorded a monumental opening.

Celebrities are also singing praises for the mass entertainer. Riteish Deshmukh, in a tweet, urged everyone to rush to the nearest theater to experience the “MASS MASS MASS” with a touch of “CLASS” that “Jawan” offers. He described it as an emotional and extraordinary film, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan’s brilliant performance. Riteish also commended director Atlee and producer Gauri Khan for their exceptional work.

DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!!

It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !!💥💥💥💥#Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB… 💣 💣💣 Mega Stardom, lit… pic.twitter.com/aGkOWkEJQu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2023

Genelia Deshmukh, too, couldn’t contain her admiration for the film. She called it an “exceptional film” from her favorite actor, Shah Rukh Khan, and lauded the entire cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and the special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Genelia also credited Atlee Kumar’s directorial prowess and the film’s music by Anirudh as key contributors to its success.

Witnessing the magic of my favouritest @iamsrk last night in a packed hall amidst the cacophony of whistles & cheer was something else. #Jawan is truly an exceptional film. @Atlee_dir you are a magician who knows the pulse of the nation. @NayantharaU you were ethereal. No words… pic.twitter.com/YKdc3bsnsk — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2023

“Jawan” was released on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Atlee Kumar, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Varma, the film promises to continue its blockbuster run at the box office with its stellar cast and captivating storyline. Shah Rukh Khan’s star power shines bright once again, leaving audiences thrilled and entertained.

