Rupali Barua Responds to Criticism About Her Marriage with Ashish Vidyarthi

Rupali Barua shared her experience of dealing with social media criticism following her marriage to Ashish Vidyarthi.

Rupali expressed her indifference to negative comments.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife Rupali Barua reacts to negative comments.

Ashish Vidyarthi‘s recent spouse, Rupali Barua, shared her experiences regarding the challenges they faced on social media following their marriage. Rupali and Ashish tied the knot earlier this year, subsequent to Ashish’s separation from his previous wife,

Piloo Vidyarthi. Rupali discussed how she coped with the circumstances and mentioned that she has also had the opportunity to meet Ashish and Piloo’s son, Arth Vidyarthi.

Rupali told, “I did not give a da** because I don’t know those people. They have seen something that is very un-obvious, for normal people, because they don’t know about it. We will not go and say things, give clarity. It’s okay for them to think like that because they don’t know about it. It didn’t affect me so much because I didn’t read the comments so much. My family knows my truth, My close ones are supporting me. I don’t need any other validation. It doesn’t matter.”

The actor mentioned in the interview, “It’s very easy to pass a judgement. Hindi me there’s a proverb, dusro ka ghar jab jalta hai, log apne hanth sekte hai (one tends to seek opportunities out of others’ misery).”

In their conversation, Ashish disclosed that when he and Piloo contemplated separation, they involved their son Arth in the decision-making process.

Rupali also discussed her relationship with Arth, “He’s a very sweet boy. We had a very good conversation, nothing serious, just discussing what he is doing. It was just general talk; it was very normal. He’s a very sweet boy, we met very warmly. It was a short but very nice encounter.” Ashish and Rupali also their second chance at love a ‘blessing.’ He also clarified, “We were not there to prove any point.”

In May 2023, Ashish Vidyarthi entered into his second marriage with Rupali Barua in a private ceremony held in Kolkata. Ashish was previously married to Piloo, also known as Rajoshi Barua, who is an actor, singer, and former RJ. Notably, Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish and Piloo are jointly raising their son, Arth, who is presently residing in Texas. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

