Russell Brand Admitted ‘Groping’ Female Classmates

Russell Brand faces fresh sexual assault allegations.

He openly admitted to such behaviour in his 2010 memoir.

These allegations add to a series of accusations by multiple women.

Russell Brand is facing a barrage of sexual assault allegations, with one of his former Italia Conti Performing Arts classmates accusing him of “groping” female schoolmates under the guise of “love.” Brand, 48, openly acknowledged this behaviour in his 2010 memoir, “My Booky Wook.”

In the memoir, Brand, an English comedian, discussed his time at an almost all-girls school, which he described as an “upturn in [his] sexual economy,” leading to the development of his “cloak of love identity.” This identity helped him “veil [his] true intentions” as he engaged in inappropriate actions.

Brand candidly admitted in a 2010 interview that he targeted “probably two or three women a day” during his time at the school, which he attended in 1991. However, he was expelled after just a year for violating the code of conduct, involving drug use and truancy.

These recent allegations follow a series of accusations, including rape and sexual assault, made by several women against Brand during the height of his fame. The school in question has encouraged former students to come forward with any reports of misconduct by Brand.

