Saba Faisal Shares Her Wedding Preparations For Son Arsalan’s Big Day

Saba Faisal, a highly skilled and graceful veteran in the Pakistani television industry, gained recognition initially as a newscaster. After an extensive career in announcing, she made a successful transition to acting, where she has earned a significant reputation. Saba Faisal’s acting prowess is highly regarded by fans, and she is acknowledged as one of the finest senior actresses, often portraying roles as stern and authoritarian mother-in-laws.

Recently, Saba Faisal made an appearance on Nida Yasir’s morning show, Good Morning Pakistan. During the show, she discussed her son Arsalan Faisal’s upcoming wedding. Saba Faisal expressed her intention to approach this wedding differently than her previous one, stating, “I have already seen the designers and have placed orders for my daughter-in-law’s wedding attire. Sheroo is designing the dresses for the Walima ceremony, and HSY is creating both the bride and groom’s outfits. I wanted to design my daughter-in-law’s bridal dress, but she declined, so she’s preparing the bridal outfits herself. Additionally, this time, I won’t be hosting as many functions as I did previously because the groom’s party will be traveling from Lahore to Karachi. I organized eleven functions last time, but now I will only have a Milad and Walima after the main wedding function, and that will be it.”

She also mentioned that her son Arsalan suggested this approach to save money instead of extravagantly spending on numerous functions. Saba Faisal commended Arsalan’s wisdom despite being the youngest in the family. You can watch the video here: [insert link].

