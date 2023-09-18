Advertisement
Edition: English
Sabeena Farooq looks ravishing in Bridal Shoot
  • Sabeena Farooq is a rising star in the entertainment industry.
  • Her portrayal of Haya in “Tere Bin” garnered significant attention.
  • Recently, she had a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely graceful.
Sabeena Farooq is a rising star in the entertainment industry, and she continues to impress with each new role she takes on. What’s remarkable about her is her ability to portray both positive and negative characters with incredible skill. Her portrayal of Haya in “Tere Bin” garnered significant attention and even inspired numerous memes related to the show. Although she was often associated with negative roles, her explosive performance as Barbeena in “Kabli Pulao” has catapulted her to stardom. Audiences are captivated by Barbeena’s strength and innocence, as well as the undeniable chemistry between Sabeena and Haji Sahab.

Watching Sabeena Farooq on screen is truly a delight. Recently, she had a bridal photoshoot where she looked absolutely graceful. Sabeena’s beauty is undeniable, and her photoshoot served as an inspiration for brides-to-be, showcasing elegance and style.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sabeena Farooq (@sabeena_farooq)

