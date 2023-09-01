Saboor Aly and Mansha Pasha comes in support of MUA assault

Saboor Aly and Mansha Pasha have come forward to support makeup artist Bryan William.

Saboor Aly and Mansha Pasha have come forward to support makeup artist Bryan William amidst a recent controversy in the Pakistani fashion and beauty industries.

Bryan, a well-known makeup artist, has had many professional collaborations with both of these prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Saboor and Mansha took to Instagram Stories to express their frustration and dismay regarding an incident where Bryan was subjected to physical assault by armed individuals during a photo shoot. The reason for the attack was simply his decision not to continue working on a particular model’s makeup.

Mansha Pasha, known for her role in “Laal Kabootar,” strongly criticized the assault on her friend and colleague. She emphasized how she had known Bryan for a long time and had worked with him on numerous shoots, shows, and interviews. She highlighted that he was her favorite makeup artist at the renowned salon, Nabilas. Regardless of the disagreement that occurred, Mansha asserted that resorting to violence was absolutely unacceptable in their profession. She expressed her anger and disappointment at the fact that her friend had been physically attacked.

Upon hearing the version of events presented by Robina Khan Shah, Mansha continued to disapprove of the model’s actions. She pointed out that regardless of one’s role as a mother or a wife, such actions were inexcusable. Mansha mentioned Robina’s statement where she emphasized her status as a professional model, mother, and wife, and she firmly disagreed with using these roles as excuses for violence.

Saboor Aly also voiced her support for Bryan and condemned the incident that escalated into physical violence. She shared a brief message on her Instagram as a way of expressing her solidarity with her friend and denouncing the violent altercation.

