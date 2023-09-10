Sabrina Carpenter Shares Glimpse Of Bestie Joey King’s Wedding

Sabrina Carpenter couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated her best friend Joey King’s wedding to Steven Piet over the weekend.

The Clouds actress took to Instagram to offer a rare glimpse of the wedding, which took place at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain, followed by a lively afterparty. Her Instagram post featured a carousel of images, showcasing the two friends having a blast on the dancefloor.

Sabrina Carpenter also shared some heartwarming pictures of the newlyweds and some fun moments with her friend. In one of the photos, Sabrina Carpenter was seen cozying up with Taylor Zakhar Perez.

In her caption, the Nonsense singer expressed her happiness, saying, “my wife got married and i wept and wept. i felt so immensely lucky to be part of your special day @joeyking @stevenpiet i love you both dearly!!!! congrats on your love.” Joey King joined in the playful banter in the comments, jokingly saying, “I can’t believe you didn’t stand up and object and proclaim your love for me… Hurt and offended. You’ll be hearing from my lawyer.” She later added, “But wait I seriously love you with all my stupid heart.”

Joey King also shared the sweet carousel on her Instagram Story. Additionally, the 24-year-old musician played a significant role in the wedding ceremony by singing a Swedish song, “Tjugonde” by Amason, as Joey King walked down the aisle.

“I don’t know if I have the words to say what it means to me and Steven that Sabrina sang us down the aisle,” King shared with Vogue. “The song we chose was in Swedish… Sabrina does not speak Swedish… Sabrina must really love me.”

