Saira Banu Opens Up About Jealousy Over Vyjayantimala’s Bond with Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu was so jealous of Vyjayantimala’s proximity to Dilip Kumar in 1958.

Saira Banu has now grown close to Vyjayantimala and considers her to be her elder sister.

Saira Banu tore a picture of Vyjayantimala into pieces because she was jealous of their proximity.

Advertisement

In 1958, Saira Banu found herself consumed by jealousy when she stumbled upon a magazine showcasing a picture of Dilip Kumar alongside Vyjayantimala. Saira’s envy was so intense that she ripped out Vyjayantimala’s image from the page.

Taking to her Instagram, she recently shared pictures of Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala, revealing that she had never watched any of Vyjayantimala’s films prior to that moment.

Saira Banu has frequently admitted that her affection for Dilip Kumar began when she was just a 12-year-old girl, and she has always considered herself fortunate to have had the opportunity to marry him.

In a recent post, Saira also reminisced about her mother’s efforts to provide her with film magazines as she was an enthusiastic fan of movies and enjoyed collecting pictures of her beloved actors.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu) Advertisement

Describing it as a memory that’s both embarrassing and capable of evoking amusement, Saira wrote, “To me, this particular memory of 1958, when I was a young girl, is embarrassing to the tee because today, down the years my association with my favourite filmstar Vyjayanthimala has turned into an alliance wherein she is “Akka” (elder sister) to me and we speak to each other every other week. As I was growing up I had this habit of pasting photos of my favourite heartthrobs on the wall just next to my bed so that first thing I could gaze at them. Just a year earlier I had seen Sahib’s fantastic performance in ‘AAN’ which was specially screened in London. He was so handsome. I was mad for him.”

Saira disclosed that she adorned her room with pictures of Elvis Presley and Rock Hudson. She also reminisced about the friendly competition she had with her brother when the film magazines arrived at their London residence. “In our home in London we had this letter box which was the cynosure of the eyes of my brother Sultan and my expectant eyes as letters from our mother and friends would come from India. Being homesick we would thirst for them. My mother knew I was crazy about Indian films so she would intermittently post ‘Filmfare Magazine’ for our entertainment. It was a mad scramble between my brother and me as to who would be the first to grab the magazine and of course, the letters from home, and this always ended in a tussle scrap, almost becoming a wrestling match wherein Sultan ended up laughing uncontrollably at my pathetic flap of arms in serious attempts to get hold of the magazine.”

Acknowledging her past actions, Saira openly discussed a childish incident where she tore a picture of Vyjayantimala into pieces. “In one such magazine, there was this photo of “MADHUMATI” which was considered bold at that time where Sahib was romantically resting his face on Vyayantimala’s forehead. It was a beautiful photo and in my childishness, I got so jealous of Sahib’s proximity to her face that I took a pair of scissors and deftly started to snip away that portion of the photograph. Just imagine! I am hysterical with laughter when I recall this. Until then I had never seen her in any film and as fate would have it I grew up to meet, admire, and associate with her as a member of my family. There are many interesting memories with her wherein I hold “Akka’ in high esteem and shall narrate it one day.”

Advertisement

Vyajayantimala entered the world of Hindi cinema in 1951, and her first collaboration with Dilip Kumar was in Bimal Roy’s classic film, “Devdas,” where she played the role of Chandramukhi in 1955. Before starring in “Madhumati,” she also shared the screen with him in the iconic movie “Naya Daur.” Subsequently, they teamed up for several more films, including “Ganga Jamuna,” “Leader,” and “Sunghursh.”

Also Read Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Says It’s Hard to Get Financiers Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Vaccine War is billed as India's first-ever...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.