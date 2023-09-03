Sajal Aly recent bold video gets criticism

Sajal Aly is a highly talented Pakistani actress who enjoys a massive fan following.

Sajal Aly is a highly talented Pakistani actress who enjoys a massive fan following. She has starred in several notable dramas such as “Kuch Ankahi,” “Sinf E Aahan,” “Yeh Dil Mera,” “Ishq E Laa,” “Aangan,” “Yaqeen Ka Safar,” and “Gul E Raana.” Sajal was previously married to Ahad Raza Mir, but their marriage ended in divorce shortly after.

While Sajal continues to achieve great success in her career, some fans have criticized her for adopting a more daring and bold style after her divorce. Similarly, Ahad Raza Mir faced backlash for his bold scenes in the Netflix project “Resident Evil.”

Recently, a video of Sajal Aly wearing a striking pink dress with a see-through net blouse has been circulating on social media. This video has sparked online criticism, with some fans expressing their views. Some fans believe that Pakistani actresses, in general, are becoming more daring in their fashion choices and are willing to show more skin, often attributing this to financial pressures in the face of inflation and high expenses. Others suggest that Sajal may have taken inspiration from her sister Saboor Aly, who is also known for her bold style.

