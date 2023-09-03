Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly recent bold video gets criticism

Sajal Aly recent bold video gets criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly recent bold video gets criticism

Sajal Aly recent bold video gets criticism

Advertisement
  • Sajal Aly is a highly talented Pakistani actress who enjoys a massive fan following.
  • Sajal was previously married to Ahad Raza Mir.
  • Aly wearing a striking pink dress with a see-through net blouse.
Advertisement

Sajal Aly is a highly talented Pakistani actress who enjoys a massive fan following. She has starred in several notable dramas such as “Kuch Ankahi,” “Sinf E Aahan,” “Yeh Dil Mera,” “Ishq E Laa,” “Aangan,” “Yaqeen Ka Safar,” and “Gul E Raana.” Sajal was previously married to Ahad Raza Mir, but their marriage ended in divorce shortly after.

While Sajal continues to achieve great success in her career, some fans have criticized her for adopting a more daring and bold style after her divorce. Similarly, Ahad Raza Mir faced backlash for his bold scenes in the Netflix project “Resident Evil.”

Recently, a video of Sajal Aly wearing a striking pink dress with a see-through net blouse has been circulating on social media. This video has sparked online criticism, with some fans expressing their views. Some fans believe that Pakistani actresses, in general, are becoming more daring in their fashion choices and are willing to show more skin, often attributing this to financial pressures in the face of inflation and high expenses. Others suggest that Sajal may have taken inspiration from her sister Saboor Aly, who is also known for her bold style.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sajal Aly Shares Heartwarming Memories from “Khel Khel Mein” Film
Sajal Aly Shares Heartwarming Memories from “Khel Khel Mein” Film

Sajal Aly has stirred emotions among her fans by sharing a touching...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story